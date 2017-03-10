'Parental Guidance' Needed For Reading My Tweets, Quips Randeep Hooda

New Delhi: After facing sharp criticism for mocking Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, actor Randeep Hooda says 'parental guidance' is needed for people reading his tweets. 'I think my Twitter handle should be put on parental guidance', Mr Hooda told news agency IANS.
20-year old Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur was trolled online, even threatened with rape, after she posted a message against BJP-linked student group ABVP and campus violence. Former Cricketer Virender Sehwag apparently mocked the student on Twitter and his tweet was praised by Randeep Hooda. They both faced a backlash on Twitter.
Randeep Hooda clarified he was not aware of the online threats to Gurmehar and his remarks were misconstrued. "I laughed at a joke (by former cricketer Virender Sehwag). It was blown out of proportion because certain people had an agenda. I wasn't aware of the threats, but later I issued a statement clarifying my point of view that it was not directed at her at all, and that violence is wrong," he told the news agency.
Yesterday, Gurmehar Kaur took a dig at the actor after he explained his stand on the issue. "I didn't tweet, my hands did," she wrote on Twitter in response to his clarification.
Ms Kaur is the daughter of an army veteran killed in action in 1999. Last month, she posted a message on Facebook against ABVP for their alleged involvement in campus violence at Ramjas College.
(With inputs from IANS)