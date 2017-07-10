Ranbir Kapoor's Relationship With Dad Rishi Is 'Formal But Better Than Before'

Ranbir Kapoor says that his relationship with his father Rishi Kapoor has improved, reports news agency PTI. In his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir's eponymous character embarks on a mystical journey in search of his father with a co-detective of sorts, played by Katrina Kaif. Talking about his equation with his real life father Rishi Kapoor, the 34-year-old actor told PTI: "I still have a little bit of a formal relation with my father but there is a lot of love and care. It has become better from before. Now, I have become a professional, so we can talk to each other about work." Ranbir Kapoor has assisted his father in his directorial debut Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999) and has co-starred with him in 2013's Besharam. Of his father's profession traits, Ranbir said: "I want to imbibe a lot of qualities of him like his passion for cinema, hard work that he still puts in for a film after being in the industry for 35 years and his family values," reports PTI.
Highlights
- Ranbir Kapoor says he now talks about work with Rishi Kapoor
- I still have a little bit of a formal relation with my father, he said
- Ranbir Kapoor also wants to imbibe many of Rishi Kapoor's qualities
Rishi Kapoor is also quite active on Twitter - sometimes he's hilarious and otherwise he's offensive. Rishi Kapoor doesn't bow down to Twitter trolls and retorts with 10 times their thrust. Of Rishi Kapoor's Twitter activities, Ranbir (who avoids social media) said: "He is a good man. He may be a bit brash and bit too honest, controversial in his tweets and how he puts things across but I think it comes from an honest place. He is not a hypocrite, he is a good man. I aspire to be like him but I am very far from it."
Of working with Anurag Basu in Jagga Jasoos after 2012's Barfi!, ranbir told PTI: ""It is frustrating for an actor to work with dada (Anurag Basu). As an actor you get very insecure. I have worked with him earlier, so I knew what an eccentric filmmaker he was. There is familiarity, trust... We understand each other. We understand each other's process."
Jagga Jasoos is coproduced by Ranbir Kapoor's Picture Shuru Productions and UTV Motion Pictures. The film will release on July 14.
(With PTI inputs)