Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos Reviewed By Amitabh Bachchan. Here's His Verdict

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently praised Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos on Twitter. In his tweet, the 74-year-old actor described the Anurag Basu-directed movie as 'delightful, innovative, well executed film.' "Just sawcould not resist telling Anurag what a delightful, innovative, well executed film it was; a joy to watch," he wrote. Jagga Jasoos marks Ranbir Kapoor's debut as a producer . The film narrates the story of a young detective (played by Ranbir), who is in search of his missing father. Katrina Kaif features as a journalist, Shruti Sengupta, who is also Jagga's accomplice.See Mr Bachchan's tweet here:has managed to collect Rs 33.17 crore at the box office so far.is Ranbir's third film with Katrina Kaif. They have previously worked together inandMeanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma's, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.In June, Mr Bachchan finished shooting the first schedule of his upcoming film. The film also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. The film is expected to release on Diwali next year.Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Umesh Shukla'sopposite Rishi Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1.