Ranbir Kapoor Explains. What Katrina Kaif Said About Him Was Revenge - But Also A Joke

Did Katrina Kaif mean it when she said recently that she wouldn't be working with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor again in a hurry? We asked Ranbir and he claims Katrina was just joking. "The honest truth behind it is that we were at a Facebook chat. I cracked a joke on her and she cracked it back on me. And she's saying 'It's really fair that the media has taken just my joke and made this out to be like something that I just said. I wouldn't say that.' So yeah, it's not true," Ranbir told NDTV. So, they're cool. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are currently hard at work promoting- a film that was more than a couple of years in the making and midway through which they ended a relationship neither actor has ever officially acknowledged. The exes have never looked uncomfortable together while doing press for the film but Katrina told mid-day earlier this week that "it will never happen again.""It's very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured [to me] to not work on a film together. It will never happen again," mid-day quoted Katrina Kaif as saying. Perhaps we hear the 33-year-old actress quip so rarely that we fail to identify a joke when she makes one.Working with Katrina has always being incredible, Ranbir told NDTV. "Katrina and I have an amazing creative partnership. I love working with her. She's really allowed me to shine whenever I work with her and she's very gracefully done that for me. She's increased my stardom when she was a much bigger star," he said. Katrina and Ranbir co-starred in 2009'sfor the first time and also featured together in next year'sWatch Ranbir Kapoor's full interview here: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, 34, reportedly dated for a few years before breaking up in January last year. For a while, the fate ofseemed uncertain but it was then announced that not only would they complete filming, the former couple would also promote the film together. Former CEO of Disney India, Siddharth Roy Kapur, had said in a statement to PTI: "They are complete professionals and they will do everything that it takes to promote." Fans were delighted.Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to return to theatres withon July 14.