Rampant Irregularities In Bengal civic polls: Sitaram Yechury

Describing the violence and "rampant irregularities" in Sunday's civic polls as a "mockery of democracy", CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday slammed West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress for its "blatant misuse" of the state machinery."This is a mockery of democracy and blatant misuse of state machinery by the Trinamool government. The Trinamool goons resorted to violence in full public view to threaten and scare voters," he told the media on the sidelines of a party programme at Khardah of North 24 Parganas district.Mr Yechury said bombs were hurled against opposition party workers and voters."There was massive booth capturing... total vote loot."This is Trinamool style of democracy," he added.The elections were held on Sunday for four municipalities in northern Bengal hills -- Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik Notified Area Authority in Darjeeling district, and Kalimpong in Kalimpong district.But the opposition ire has been directed to the manner of elections in three other municipalities - Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, Domkal in Murshidabad district, and Pujali in South 24 Parganas district.Principal opposition parties, the Left Front, Congress and BJP, have demanded scrapping of the "farcical" elections amid alleged violence and booth capturing in three municipalities.