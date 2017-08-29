Rampal, Another Jailed 'Godman' In Haryana, Faces Court Verdict: 10 Facts

"Godman" Rampal, whose arrest for murder caused violence in Hisar three years ago, faces verdict today

Chandigarh: So-called "Godman" Rampal, whose arrest for murder caused a tense two-week standoff between his followers and the police three years ago, will be in a court in Haryana's Hisar today for a decision on whether he is guilty. Six died in clashes that preceded his arrest. Yesterday, another spiritual leader, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was sent to jail for 20 years for raping two followers.