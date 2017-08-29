Rampal, Another Jailed 'Godman' In Haryana, Faces Court Verdict: 10 Facts

"Godman" Rampal, whose arrest for murder caused violence in Hisar three years ago, faces verdict today
Chandigarh: So-called "Godman" Rampal, whose arrest for murder caused a tense two-week standoff between his followers and the police three years ago, will be in a court in Haryana's Hisar today for a decision on whether he is guilty. Six died in clashes that preceded his arrest. Yesterday, another spiritual leader, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was sent to jail for 20 years for raping two followers.
Here are 10 facts about the "godman" Rampal case
Rampal, 67, is accused of conspiracy in an 11-year-old case in which his supporters opened fire on villagers in Rohtak, killing one person and injuring several others.
Rampal has been in jail since 2014, when he was arrested after he failed to show up in court 43 times.
As the police waited to arrest him, there was massive violence at his Satlok Ashram in Hisar -- around 200 km from Chandigarh.
Nearly 15,000 of his followers had hunkered down at the ashram, forming a protective ring around him.
After days, the state government disconnected power and water and cut the food supply to the ashram.
When devotees finally started drifting out on the morning of November 18, 2014, some claimed that they had been held prisoner to be used as human shields.
Rampal's 12-acre heavily-fortified maze-like ashram virtually turned into a war zone that day. When the police started their final assault, storming the huge gates, Rampal's followers first retaliated with stones and then with acid and petrol bombs.
Five women and a baby died during the siege and more than 200 people were injured in what was the first major incident of violence after the BJP government led by Manoharlal Khattar came to power in 2014.
The state has been massively criticized by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for failing to check violence by supporters of another self-styled spiritual leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, after he was convicted of rape.
Ram Rahim was sent to 20 years in jail by a judge who was flown by chopper from Panchkula to Rohtak for a special hearing at a jail.