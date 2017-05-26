Ramadan 2017: Important Health Tips For Ramadan Ramadan is a month of the Islamic calendar in which Prophet Muhammad is said to have revealed their holy book - the Qu'ran - to Muslims.

Here are some things you must do for



Eat in moderation - The breaking of the fast should traditionally include dates which provide a burst of much-needed energy. Include fibre-rich foods that will digest slowly and release energy throughout the day. Make room for vegetables, lentils and whole grains along with fruits such as apricots, prunes and figs.



Get adequate rest - Get a good night's rest during Ramadan. You should ideally sleep for 6 to 8 hours a day. You might not be able to accomplish that during the night, since you have to up before the crack of dawn for Suhoor. Stay cool and rest during the hottest part of the day to avoid dehydration and thirst.



Stay hydrated - It is easy to fall victim to the heat during Ramadan. Drink at least 8 glasses of water from Iftar to Suhoor. Keep track of the water you drink by using a measured water bottle. Include soups, milk and fruit juices in your meals along with plenty of fruits and vegetable. Try and avoid caffeinated drinks such as coffee, tea or cola as these are diuretic and can lead to fluid loss.



Exercise lightly - Your fasting should not be an excuse to give up your exercise. Rather than a gruelling regimen at the gym, opt for things like yoga or walking that do not tire out the body, yet allow you to relax and de-stress.



