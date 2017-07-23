Ram Temple Should Be Constructed In Legal Manner, After Dialogue: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah has said that his party wants the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be constructed in a legal manner after mutual dialogue."The party's stand is clear and mentioned in the last four Lok Sabha election manifestos. The temple should be constructed in a legal manner and there should be mutual dialogue," he said at a press conference in Jaipur.On suggestions that the creamy layer among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) should be excluded from reservation benefits, the Mr Shah said a decision can only be taken after discussion with all parties in Parliament.Mr Shah, who is a on a three-day visit to Rajasthan, said that all political parties should discuss the issue of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously and take it up with the Election Commission. "We definitely want that Lok Sabha and state assembly elections should be held together...The BJP believes in the concept and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his desire with all political parties for discussion," he said.Addressing the press conference, Mr Shah referred to major steps by the BJP-led government in Centre, including demonetisation, GST implementation and shutting down shell companies.He said that the BJP was never against GST implementation by UPA-led government but it was against the way it was sought to be implemented. "The states were demanding that losses incurred by them should be fully compensated by the Centre. We accepted their demands while implementing the GST and now the states are with us," Mr Shah said in reply to a question. "There were apprehensions raised by the Opposition, but people of the country have accepted it," he said.Asked whether the government intends to bring any legislation on cow protection, Mr Shah said that such laws already exist in BJP-ruled states.