Ram Rahim's Z-Plus Security Cover Withdrawn: Haryana Official The moment self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted yesterday in a rape case, his Z-plus security cover stood automatically withdrawn, Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi said

"The moment he was arrested yesterday, his Z-plus security cover stood automatically withdrawn," Mr Dhesi told reporters in Chandigarh. "He is being treated as an ordinary prisoner. It was reported that he was given an air-conditioner; there is nothing like that. As far as food is concerned, he is served the same food which other prisoners have," Mr Dhesi said.



Apart from security personnel drawn from the Haryana Police, Ram Rahim was accompanied by his private commandos when he arrived in Panchkula from Sirsa to appear before the court. He was taken to Rohtak's Sunaria jail after conviction.



However, he said keeping a man as Ram Rahim who has a large number of followers would require tight security. "That is why we have made an arrangement inside the jail to ensure that no other prisoner harms him. Outside the jail, we have requested the local administration to secure area," he said.



The police officer said the sect leader can give the names of five people who he wants to meet, and he will also be allowed to meet them -- a rule which is also applicable for other prisoners, news agency PTI reported.



Paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength outside Sunaria jail.



The court will announce the quantum of sentence on Monday. Immediately after his conviction yesterday, followers of the Sirsa-based sect clashed with security personnel and damaged properties. At least 31 have been killed and 250 injured in the violence.



With inputs from PTI.





