Ram Rahim Being Treated Like Any Other Prisoner: Police Four officials are on guard near the barrack of rape convict and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at Rohtak's Sunaria jail, Haryana Director General of Police (Jails) KP Singh said

Violence broke out yesterday after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case (AFP) Chandigarh: Self-styled godman and rape convict



Four officials are on guard near his barrack in the jail to check on his activities, the official said, a day after the Dera Sacha Sauda sect leader was convicted of rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula.



"No special treatment is being given to him. He is being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. An ordinary prisoner sleeps on the floor and he, too, is doing the same," KP Singh said today.



Every prisoner can give the names of any five people he or she wants to meet, and Ram Rahim would be given the same facility as any other inmate, the police officer said.



Keeping a prisoner who has a large following secure inside the jail is no doubt a challenge, the police officer said. "That's why inside the jail we have made arrangements to ensure that no other prisoner harms him for any reason. Outside jail, we have already requested the local administration to secure the area and make adequate security arrangements."



Paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength outside Sunaria jail.



Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar said today they will do everything to keep Rohtak district violence-free and Sunaria jail secure. "Through the media, I want to appeal to the people not to believe in rumours," he said.



after the announcement of the verdict with followers of the Sirsa-based sect going on the rampage and clashing with security personnel.





