Ram Nath Kovind, NDA's Presidential Candidate, Gets 'Z+' Security

Officials said the 'black cat' commandos force will secure Ram Nath Kovind, who resigned today as the Bihar Governor.

All India | | Updated: June 20, 2017 20:55 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ram Nath Kovind, NDA's Presidential Candidate, Gets 'Z+' Security

NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has been accorded a 'Z+' security.

New Delhi:  NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has been accorded a 'Z+' cover of NSG commandos by the Union government.

Officials said the 'black cat' commandos force will secure Mr Kovind, who resigned today as the Bihar Governor.

A security and threat analysis carried out by central security agencies favoured an armed security cover for the presidential candidate, who till now had a similar cover by virtue of being the Bihar governor.

They said a squad of 10-12 armed National Security Guard NSG) commandos will be with Mr Kovind, along with escort and pilot vehicles.

It is expected that the elite force will guard him till he takes over the office of the first citizen of India, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces. The NDA has the numbers to ensure Mr Kovind's election.

The NSG commandos will move around with Mr Kovind, who is expected to travel across the country extensively to meet legislators and leaders of political parties to seek support for his candidature.

The BJP yesterday announced the name of 71-year-old Mr Kovind, a low-profile Dalit activist and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its nominee for the president's post.

The NSG protects high-profile politicians such as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader L K Advani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

The presidential election, if required, will be held on July 17.

President Pranab Mukherjee completes his five-year term on July 24.

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READ3 Weeks Ago, Ram Nath Kovind Was Denied Entry To President's Shimla Retreat
Ram Nath KovindRam nath kovind nsg securitypresidentialelection2017NDA Presidential candidate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank ChorOnePlus 5 Launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................