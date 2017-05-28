Ram Gopal Varma Quits Twitter, Will Stay Active On Instagram "My pleasantly unpleasant surprise is I am getting out of Twitter...To all my followers, no thanks for following me all these years," Ram Gopal Varma tweeted

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has quit the micro-blogging site Twitter. The 55-year-old director, who created a lot of controversies because of his explosive tweets , shared the news with his followers on Saturday. "My pleasantly unpleasant surprise is I am getting out of Twitter...To all my followers, no thanks for following me all these years," he tweeted. Ram Gopal Varma added that he would now be active on Instagram and would 'speak only through pictures and videos.' He wrote: "I decided to speak only through pictures and videos on Instagram from now on." Ram Gopal Varma had joined the micro blogging site Twitter on May 27, 2009."This my last tweet before my tweet death..but I will not RIP nd seriously work from now on @RGVzoomin Birth:27/5/2009 Death:27/5/2017 (sic)," read Mr Varma's last tweet.Last week, singer Sonu Nigam quit Twitter after his colleague Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account was suspended for abusive tweets. In a series of tweets, the 43-year-old singer expressed disappointment and cited lack of respect for freedom of speech as the reason behind his decision.Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma recently shared the trailer of his first web series, titledon Twitter, saying it is one of his 'most ambitious project.' The six-minute clip is intense and shows the dark side of Mumbai. Ram Gopal Varma last directed the third installment of the Sarkar film franchise . The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, released in theatres on May 12.failed to impress the audience. Box Office India calls the film 'a big flop.'also featured Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Manoj Bajpayee and Jackie Shroff.