Ludhiana Court Cancels Rakhi Sawant's Bail, Issues Fresh Warrants

A court in Ludhiana on Friday cancelled the bail granted to actress Rakhi Sawant and issued fresh warrants against her. Ms Sawant had been granted bail by the same court on Thursday. She was served an arrest warrant in March this year for making objectionable remarks against Valmiki, author of Ramayana.The court directed that she be presented before it on August 7. On Thursday, Ms Sawant had appeared before the court and surrendered a day before her hearing. She entered the court wearing a burqa to avoid being detected.The court cancelled her bail and issued fresh warrants after Ms Sawant did not appear before it on Friday when the regular hearing of the matter was listed. The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against her last month and directed police to ensure her presence in the court on July 7.Court officials said that the actress had submitted an "unconditional apology" to the "Valmiki community" for her earlier remarks made on a TV show last year, following which a complaint was filed against her with the Ludhiana police. Ms Sawant secured bail after furnishing two bonds of Rs one lakh each. She later left for Mumbai."I went to the court and I was tortured there very badly. A group of people even used abusive words. What was my mistake? I did nothing wrong. The court granted me bail, but now once again the warrant has been issued against me," Ms Sawant said in a statement."I don't want to go to Ludhiana. Why can't they pass the case to Mumbai court. Where is women security? I never wanted to be in a burqa. But I have my own story, 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' and I really need help," she added.The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her in March this year. The Punjab police sent a team to Mumbai for her arrest. However, it returned empty-handed as she was not found at her given address.