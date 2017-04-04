Rakhi Sawant Not Arrested, Says Police. She Is, Says Her Team

The Punjab Police on Tuesday denied the arrest of Rakhi Sawant following an arrest warrant issued by a court here. But a spokesperson for the TV and Bollywood actress said she has surrendered."Rakhi is with the police. She has surrendered," spokesperson Parul Chawla told IANS on the telephone from Mumbai, claiming she had a WhatsApp conversation with the controversial actress.Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police Dharuman Nimbale said a police team which had gone to Mumbai to execute the arrest warrant against Ms Sawant was returning as they failed to find her at the given address.He said the Ludhiana police will seek fresh directions from the court for further action.The court in Punjab had issued the arrest warrant after the actress failed to appear before it on March 9 in a case filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sage Valmiki.The complainant had accused Ms Sawant of hurting the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community. The case will be next heard on April 10.