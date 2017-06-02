Rakhi Sawant In Trouble Again Over Valmiki Remarks, Arrest Warrant Issued: Reports Rakhi Sawant, during the TV show, had drawn a comparison between Valmiki and singer Mika Singh regarding their behavioural transformation from evil to good, which invited a backlash from the Valmiki community.

Share EMAIL PRINT A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Rakhi Sawant for her comments: Reports New Delhi: Actor Rakhi Sawant is in trouble again for her controversial remarks on sage Valmiki. A court in Ludhiana has issued a non-bailable warrant against the 38-year-old actor, according to news agency ANI. This is the second arrest warrant against Ms Sawant in two months. In April,



Rakhi Sawant, during the TV show, had



After the first arrest warrant was issued against her, Rakhi Sawant had told news agency IANS: "I think people are forcefully dragging me under bad light to ruin my career. I did not say anything wrong to hurt anyone's sentiment. Even then, I made an apology video and uploaded it online."



"I am as fearless as the Rani of Jhansi and I will fight against all those people who are dragging me in controversy," she had said.



Ms Sawant is best known for reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. She has also acted in many Bollywood films but it is outrageous comments have often drawn more attention.



In 2014, Rakhi Sawant tried her hand at politics and contested the general elections from the Mumbai North West constituency as an Independent candidate.



