Rajya Sabha Elections 2017 LIVE: Congress' Ahmed Patel vs BJP's Balwantsinh Rajput In Gujarat; Amit Shah Confident Of Win

Congress' Ahmed Patel says he's confident he will be re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

Here are the live updates from the Rajya Sabha elections 2017:



09:23 (IST) Rajya Sabha elections in three states today - Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. While there is no contest in Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, where nominated candidates from Trinamool Congress, Congress and BJP respectively are guaranteed a win as they are unopposed, all eyes are on Gujarat, where the Congress and the BJP are in a close contest in one of the three seats from the state.



Three Rajya Sabha seats of BJP-ruled Gujarat will be up for election today. BJP chief Amit Shah, who will be making his debut in Rajya Sabha, and Union minister Smriti Irani are placed to easily win from two of the seats. The election to the third seat -- where Congress candidate Ahmed Patel, political advisor to party number one Sonia Gandhi, is seeking a fifth Rajya Sabha term -- is drawing all eye-balls. The BJP has pitted Balwantsinh Rajput, a recent acquisition from the Congress, against Mr Patel.