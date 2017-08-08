How Gujarat Numbers Stack Up As Congress Legislator Votes Against Ahmed Patel

Share EMAIL PRINT 176 MLAs in Gujarat voted in the Rajya Sabha elections. Gandhinagar: As Gujarat legislator Karamsinh Makwana voted in the



or order and voted against Ahmed Patel, which leaves the political advisor to Congress president Sonia Gandhi two short of the 45 votes he needs to win today. And so completely dependent on external help. It is touch and go for Ahmed Patel and a man called Chotubhai Vasava might take him through.



Mr Vasava, the lone Janata Dal (United) legislator in the Gujarat assembly told NDTV as voting ended, "I have performed the duty of a loyal friend to Ahmed Patel." Chottubhai Vasava's boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently allied with the BJP in his state, but the Gujarat MLA said he is upset with that move, made without leaders like him being consulted. It added, Mr Vasava said, to his determination to vote against the BJP today.



Ahmed Patel is also counting on the support of at least one of two MLAs of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party or NCP. Both were told to vote for Mr Patel by the NCP, but one of them, Kandhal Jadeja, made it clear he would vote for the BJP candidate.



Congress sources said they are confident that the other NCP legislator, Jayant Patel, has voted for Ahmed Patel, which would take the Congress leader to the 45 needed.



Elections were held for three Rajya Sabha seats today. There are four candidates - BJP chief Amit Shah, union minister Smriti Irani, Ahmed Patel and Balwantsinh Rajput, fielded by the BJP to take on Mr Patel for the third seat. Mr Shah, who makes his debut in Parliament and Ms Irani will win two seats as the BJP has a big majority in the Gujarat assembly, whose members vote in this election.



Till two weeks ago, the Congress had 57 legislators. Then six of them resigned, three joining the BJP, including Balwantsinh Rajput. They can't vote and so the house strength is down to 176. The Congress' current tally in the assembly is 51, including local heavyweight Shankersinh Vaghela, who parted bitterly with the party two weeks ago, but remains an MLA.



Mr Vaghela, seen to be the chief architect of the Congress' current disarray in Gujarat, declared Ahmed Patel defeated this morning, confirming that he had voted for the BJP's Balwantsinh Rajput, who is also his close relative. Six other MLAs are close to Mr Vaghela and the Congress expects them to go against it.



Ahmed Patel, a five-term Rajya Sabha MP, told NDTV s voting ended today, " I have never seen such a tense and bitter poll battle in my electoral life,." But he also insisted that he has the numbers.



As Gujarat legislator Karamsinh Makwana voted in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday , he refused to show his ballot paper to the polling agent sparking speculation that he has cross-voted. Mr Makwana is one of the 44 Congress legislators just back from a luxury stay at a Bengaluru resort and who senior party leader Ahmed Patel is counting on for his re-election to the Upper House of Parliament. Which the BJP is determined to stall, turning it into a big prestige battle. The Congress has confirmed that Mr Makwana defied a party whip or order and voted against Ahmed Patel, which leaves the political advisor to Congress president Sonia Gandhi two short of the 45 votes he needs to win today. And so completely dependent on external help. It is touch and go for Ahmed Patel and a man called Chotubhai Vasava might take him through.Mr Vasava, the lone Janata Dal (United) legislator in the Gujarat assembly told NDTV as voting ended, "I have performed the duty of a loyal friend to Ahmed Patel." Chottubhai Vasava's boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently allied with the BJP in his state, but the Gujarat MLA said he is upset with that move, made without leaders like him being consulted. It added, Mr Vasava said, to his determination to vote against the BJP today.Ahmed Patel is also counting on the support of at least one of two MLAs of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party or NCP. Both were told to vote for Mr Patel by the NCP, but one of them, Kandhal Jadeja, made it clear he would vote for the BJP candidate.Congress sources said they are confident that the other NCP legislator, Jayant Patel, has voted for Ahmed Patel, which would take the Congress leader to the 45 needed.Elections were held for three Rajya Sabha seats today. There are four candidates - BJP chief Amit Shah, union minister Smriti Irani, Ahmed Patel and Balwantsinh Rajput, fielded by the BJP to take on Mr Patel for the third seat. Mr Shah, who makes his debut in Parliament and Ms Irani will win two seats as the BJP has a big majority in the Gujarat assembly, whose members vote in this election.Till two weeks ago, the Congress had 57 legislators. Then six of them resigned, three joining the BJP, including Balwantsinh Rajput. They can't vote and so the house strength is down to 176. The Congress' current tally in the assembly is 51, including local heavyweight Shankersinh Vaghela, who parted bitterly with the party two weeks ago, but remains an MLA.Mr Vaghela, seen to be the chief architect of the Congress' current disarray in Gujarat, declared Ahmed Patel defeated this morning, confirming that he had voted for the BJP's Balwantsinh Rajput, who is also his close relative. Six other MLAs are close to Mr Vaghela and the Congress expects them to go against it.Ahmed Patel, a five-term Rajya Sabha MP, told NDTV s voting ended today, " I have never seen such a tense and bitter poll battle in my electoral life,." But he also insisted that he has the numbers.