Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amit Shah, Smriti Irani For Rajya Sabha Election Win

It was an easy Rajya Sabha win from Gujarat for BJP chief Amit Shah, who makes his debut in Parliament, and union minister Smriti Irani.

All India | | Updated: August 09, 2017 08:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amit Shah, Smriti Irani For Rajya Sabha Election Win

PM Modi also congratulated Amit Shah for completing three years as BJP president.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Union minister Smriti Irani and BJP chief Amit Shah on being elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Mr Shah and Smriti Irani made their maiden entry into the upper house, polls for which were held yesterday.

 
The Prime Minister also congratulated Mr Shah for completing three years as the BJP chief and noted that the saffron party's base had expanded during this period.
 
PM Modi said under Mr Shah's leadership, the BJP has expanded its base in several areas and diligently worked towards nation building. 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READ'No Security Abroad, What's He Hiding': Rajnath Singh's Jab At Rahul Gandhi
Rajya Sabha Elections 2017Amit Shah Smriti IraniGujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalLG Q6Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................