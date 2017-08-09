Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amit Shah, Smriti Irani For Rajya Sabha Election Win

Congratulations to BJP President @AmitShah & ministerial colleague @smritiirani on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2017

Congratulations to Shri @AmitShah on completing 3 successful years as @BJP4India President. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Union minister Smriti Irani and BJP chief Amit Shah on being elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.Mr Shah and Smriti Irani made their maiden entry into the upper house, polls for which were held yesterday.The Prime Minister also congratulated Mr Shah for completing three years as the BJP chief and noted that the saffron party's base had expanded during this period.PM Modi said under Mr Shah's leadership, the BJP has expanded its base in several areas and diligently worked towards nation building.