Rajnath Singh's Son, Rita Bahuguna Joshi In BJP Second List For UP Elections

The BJP has released its second list of candidates, containing 155 names, for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The list includes family members of several BJP veterans, including Union home minister Rajnath Singh and party lawmaker Hukum Singh. The party had released its first list of 149 candidates on Monday.Among the candidates are Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh, who will contest from Noida. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who recently switched sides from the Congress, will contest from Lucknow. Senior party leaders Siddharth Nath Singh and Gopal Tandon will contest from Allahabad and Lucknow. Sitting BJP lawmaker Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka has got a ticket from Kairana.The party's first list had contained the name of Sandeep Singh, son of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who will contest the poll in Atrauli. The list also contained the names of legislators Sangeet Som and Suresh Rana, both accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots.The BJP list - announced by its General Secretary Arun Singh and Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya - had been finalised during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and senior cabinet ministers.With the second list, the party has named candidates for 304 of the state's 403 seats. The 7-phase elections will start on February 11. The results will be declared on March 11.