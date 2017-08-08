'No Security Abroad, What's He Hiding': Rajnath Singh's Jab At Rahul Gandhi

Rajnath Singh questioned why Rahul Gandhi does not take his securitymen along when he travels abroad after Congress raised the issue of the attack on the leader during his recent visit to Gujarat

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 08, 2017 13:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'No Security Abroad, What's He Hiding': Rajnath Singh's Jab At Rahul Gandhi

Rajnath Singh was responding to Congress allegations of inadequate security for Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi:  Union home minister Rajnath Singh today questioned what Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi "has to hide" for which  he goes abroad without his securitymen, triggering a storm of protest from opposition leaders who accused the government of "spying". The minister's response came in Lok Sabha, where the Congress was trying to corner the government over the stone-throwing attack on Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Gujarat's Banaskantha last week.

Congress member Mallikarjun Kharge, who raised the issue, accused the Centre and the Gujarat government of failing to provide adequate security to Rahul Gandhi. For the state BJP workers, he had a further jab. "When Kashmir faces stone throwers we assume it is the terrorists, but it raises a question. Where did terrorists come from in Gujarat? Are the BJP workers of Gujarat trying to become terrorists and take his life?" he said.

The Union home minister, whose department handles special protection for VIPs, retorted with some data and a question. "In the last two years, Rahul Gandhi was out for 72 days on six foreign tours, but didn't take SPG cover," Mr Singh said. "We want to know what Rahul Gandhi is trying to hide by not taking SPG along on foreign tours."

The minister accused Rahul Gandhi of ignoring security protocol during his Gujarat visit. "Two Bullet Resistance cars were provided for Shri Rahul Gandhi at Dhanera but he sat in a Non BR car while travelling," he later tweeted.

As the Congress members erupted in protests, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted with a series of tweets.
   
A stone was thrown at Mr Gandhi's car on Friday when he was on his way to a flood-hit location in Gujarat. The car's rear window had shattered. A member of the BJP's youth wing has been arrested and the police are on the lookout for three more persons.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READProvident Fund (EPF) Withdrawal, Transfer: How To Do It Online
Rahul GandhiRajnath SinghOmar Abdullah

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalLG Q6Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................