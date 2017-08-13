Rajnath Singh Speaks To Nitish Kumar; Discusses Bihar Floods

A home ministry official said that as many as seven teams of National Disaster Response Force comprising 45 personnel in each have already reached the affected areas in Bihar.

All India | | Updated: August 13, 2017 15:00 IST
Rajnath Singh discussed Bihar flood situation with Nitish Kumar over the phone. (File photo)

New Delhi:  Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and discussed with him the flood situation in the state where nearly 320 NDRF personnel have been rushed.

During the telephonic conversation, Mr Kumar briefed Mr Singh about the latest situation in the state.

"The Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Bihar to help the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood affected region of the state," Mr Singh said in a tweet.

A home ministry official said that as many as seven teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 45 personnel in each, have already reached the affected areas in Bihar.

Recently, two persons died in a rain-related incident in Bihar where the Met officials have forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

