Rajnath Singh May Speak On Lucknow Anti-Terror Op In Parliament: 10 Facts

Budget session of Parliament today: Rajnath Singh is expected to speak on anti-terror operations.

New Delhi: Parliament resumes today for the second half of the Budget Session. Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement on the killing of a suspected ISIS terrorist in Lucknow and the blast on a train at Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh. The suspected ISIS terrorist was killed in a house on the outskirts of Lucknow early yesterday after a 12-hour-long operation. The terror suspect Saifullah is suspected to be linked with the blast in the train in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. Ten people were injured, three of them seriously, in the bomb blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train at Shajapur.