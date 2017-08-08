Rajnath Singh May Speak In Parliament On Chandigarh Stalking Case Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has received a report from the Chandigarh Police on the incident.

Updated: August 08, 2017 22:16 IST
New Delhi:  Home Minister Rajnath Singh may make a statement in Parliament on Wednesday on the incident of alleged stalking of a woman in Chandigarh, an official said in New Delhi.

The home ministry has received a report from the Chandigarh Police on the incident. The son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, Vikash, and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested for allegedly stalking a 29-year-old woman last week.

"The ministry has received a report on the incident. It is a statement of facts. The ministry is examining the report.

The home minister may make a statement in Parliament tomorrow," the official said.

Vikas (23) and Ashish (27) were arrested for allegedly stalking the daughter of a senior IAS officer in Chandigarh.

Both were later released on bail as they had been booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.
 

