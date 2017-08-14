Rajnath Singh Donates A Month's Salary To Bharat Ke Veer Fund The Home Ministry gave a cheque of Rs 1.59 lakh to Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on a day when Rajnath Singh launched the Bharat Ke Veer campaign on social media

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today donated a month's salary to a fund that helps families of paramilitary personnel who died fighting terrorists. The Home Ministry gave a cheque of Rs 1.59 lakh to Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on a day when Mr Singh launched a campaign on social media to drum up support for the armed forces. Home ministry officials said the campaign has so far raised Rs 15 crore.



"The security forces have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and the people need to stand by their families to support them," Mr Singh was quoted as saying in a Home Ministry statement.

I'm launching a social media awareness campaign regarding #BharatKeVeer on @Twitter on the eve of India's Independence Day pic.twitter.com/zHeDABkQOe - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2017

Union Ministers of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir are also likely to donate a month's salary to the Bharat Ke Veer fund.



People can use the Bharat Ke Veer app or visit its website to make a contribution which will go toward the families of soldiers who have died on duty, officials said. The funds go directly into the bank account of the families, they said.





