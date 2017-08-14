Rajnath Singh Donates A Month's Salary To Bharat Ke Veer Fund

"The security forces have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and the people need to stand by their families to support them," Mr Singh was quoted as saying in a Home Ministry statement.
I'm launching a social media awareness campaign regarding #BharatKeVeer on @Twitter on the eve of India's Independence Day pic.twitter.com/zHeDABkQOe- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2017
Union Ministers of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir are also likely to donate a month's salary to the Bharat Ke Veer fund.
People can use the Bharat Ke Veer app or visit its website to make a contribution which will go toward the families of soldiers who have died on duty, officials said. The funds go directly into the bank account of the families, they said.