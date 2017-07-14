Rajnath Singh Directs Officials To Boost Air, Sea Connectivity To Lakshadweep

Air and sea connectivity to Lakshadweep is likely to be enhanced with Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday directing officials that infrastructure for both the modes of transport be improved substantially.The directive was given at a meeting of the advisory committee associated with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the Union territory.The home minister directed that the air connectivity infrastructure should be strengthened and facilities be increased, and the matters should be taken up with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, according to an official statement.In the shipping sector, it was decided that shipping, port and harbour infrastructure should be improved substantially, it said.The shipping ministry has given 'no objection' to a perspective plan (2015-2030) with provision of induction of 13 ships and vessels, and the MHA would soon take a decision on it.Being very remote, the island faces various issues regarding connectivity. These issues were discussed in detail at the meeting.The advisory committee had suggested 79 agenda items relating to different fields of development and security in Lakshadweep. Internet connectivity in the island is also being improved.