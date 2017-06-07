Rajkummar Rao Wants To Meet Kamal Haasan And Talk About Cinema Rajkummar Rao is a huge fan of his Behen Hogi Teri co-star Shruti Haasan's father Kamal Haasan, like the rest of us

Rajkummar Rao is a huge fan of his Behen Hogi Teri co-star Shruti Haasan 's father Kamal Haasan, like the rest of us, he told news agency PTI. Rajkummar Rao, 32, is working with Shruti for the first time in the Ajay Pannalal-directed film which releases on Friday. Rajkummar said that Shruti will arrange a meeting with Kamal haasan soon. "He (Kamal Haasan) is a legend. He has always been an inspiration. I admire his performances in several films but I loved him a lot in. I am big fan of Kamal Haasan sir and I have told Shruti that I want to meet him and talk about cinema. She has told me she will arrange it," Rajkummar told PTI.Of Shruti Haasan, theactor said: "She is a wonderful girl. She looks like a diva on screen. She is very committed to her work. We had great time working on the film and that chemistry will be visible to everyone on screen (through our film)," reports PTI.Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao stars in two films releasing this Friday - the first one isand the other is Dinesh Vijan-directed. Rajkummar Rao told PTI that the clash is "unfortunate" and hopes both films do well.In the film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, Rajkummar plays a 324-year-old man and will be seen onscreen for a short while. Of his role in, Rajkummar told PTI: "It required lot of patience to be able to sit for six to seven hours every day. When I looked in the mirror I felt it was totally worth it. The kind of response I am getting for the look is overwhelming. It is very rare that you get to play a character like this that is so unique.""I am ready to go to an extreme length for a role provided it excites me, that's the fun of being an actor to do something that one can't do in real life," he added.Rajkummar Rao also haslined up for release this year.(With PTI inputs)