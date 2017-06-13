Rajkummar Rao Unveils The Poster Of His Next Film Newton Actor Rajkummar Rao shared the first poster of his upcoming film Newton on Twitter today

Poster of Rajkummar Rao's film Newton (Image courtesy: Rajkummar Rao) New Delhi: Highlights In the poster, Rajkummar can be seen on the run with the EVM The film also stars which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Anjali Patil Newton has been directed by Amit Masurkar Newton on Twitter today. In the poster, the 32-year-old actor can be seen on the run with the Electronic Voting Machine. The image has been captioned: "He is coming. #Newton #SeedhaAadmiUltiDuniya." Newton has been directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Manish Mundra. The film, which had its world premiere in the Forum section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, also stars which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Anjali Patil in lead roles. Newton is scheduled to release in theatres on August 18. See the poster of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film here:

He is coming. #Newton#SeedhaAadmiUltiDuniya. pic.twitter.com/TLYc5MeXFI — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 13, 2017



Newton will narrate the story of a rookie government clerk, who is sent on election duty to a naxal-controlled town in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh.



Director Amit V Masurkar previously helmed the 2013 movie Sulemani Keeda.



made his acting debut with the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He gained recognition after his 2013 movie Kai Po Che!, directed by Abhishek Kapoor.



Rajkummar Rao has been awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his performance in 2013 movie Shahid. He has also featured in successful films like Queen, CityLights and Aligarh.



, co-starring Shruti Haasan. His film Bareilly Ki Barfi, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon will clash at the box-office with Newton. Rajkummar Rao will also feature in Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha.





