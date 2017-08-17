Rajiv Gandhi Case: Supreme Court To Look Into Conspiracy Behind Bomb Making

The Supreme Court today directed the Centre to inform it about the investigation with regard to the aspect of conspiracy behind making of the bomb that had killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.The Supreme Court asked the government about the investigation being carried out in this regard, after one of the convicts in the assassination case claimed that this issue has not been properly investigated."What is the result of the re-investigation or further investigation on this aspect? Kindly address us on this. We want only this," a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.The Supreme Court fixed the matter for further hearing next week. Advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, appearing for convict AG Perarivalan, told the bench that there were several issues, including the conspiracy behind making of the bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi, which were not investigated properly in the case.Perarivalan's death sentence was earlier commuted to life term by the Supreme Court in the case.Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a suicide bomber at an election rally. 14 others were also killed then. This was perhaps the first case of suicide bombing which claimed the life of a high-profile global leader.