News Flash
Active shooter situation being investigated in Charleston, South Carolina, says police: Reuters

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict AG Perarivalan Gets Parole

It is the first time AG Perarivalan has been given parole since his arrest in 1991.

All India | | Updated: August 24, 2017 22:58 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict AG Perarivalan Gets Parole

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991. (File)

Chennai:  The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday granted parole to AG Perarivalan, one of those convicted in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to visit his ailing father.

It is the first time AG Perarivalan has been given parole since his arrest in 1991.

His mother had applied for one month parole for him to visit his ailing father.

The government order, granting him 'ordinary leave' or parole, did not specify the number of days of parole. It also said that strong police escort should be provided to AG Perarivalan during the leave period.

PMK founder S Ramadoss in a tweet expressed happiness at the development.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had told the assembly that the matter is under the government's consideration.

He said the government would take into consideration the feelings of all concerned and take a decision.

AG Perarivalan and six other convicts have been in prison since 1991, the year a woman Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew herself up and killed Gandhi at an election rally near Chennai.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READLive Updates: Supreme Court Verdict On Privacy Blow To Fascist Forces, Says Rahul Gandhi
Rajiv Gandhi AssassinationAG PerarivalanTamil Nadu government

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki BarfiJio Phone Jio Phone Booking Jio Servers Crash

................................ Advertisement ................................