Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikaalan: Nana Patekar's Role Revealed

Actor Nana Patekar will play the prime antagonist in superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil film Kaala Karikaalan , reports news agency IANS. Rajinikanth recently wrapped's two-week shooting schedule in Mumbai. The 66-year-old actor landed in Mumbai on May 27 to shoot for some portions of the film. A couple of weeks ago, Nana Patekar's casting was finalised. "Nana Patekar plays a conniving, ruthless politician and he takes Rajinikanth head on. It's a very powerful role and audiences are going to love the face-off between him and Rajini sir," IANS quoted a source from the film's unit as saying. Huma Qureshi and Pankaj Tripathi also co-star with Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar in the gangster drama.IANS reports that Rajinikanth will soon join teamin Mumbai, where the rest of the cast is shooting. In the film, Nana Patekar will play the leader of a political party while Rajinikanth plays a gangster.After Mumbai, Rajinikanth is expected to start shooting for the film in Chennai. "Rajini sir has completed his portion and is expected to return to Chennai this week. He shot non-stop over the last two weeks. The rest of the team will shoot for another week," IANS earlier quoted a source as saying.Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi, who is best-known for films likeandwill be seen as a cop. " It's a big thing for me to be part of Rajini sir's film . I consider Rajinikanth as the most ideal person in the cinema industry because despite his super stardom, he stays real and humble," he told IANS. Actors Anjali Patila and Samuthirakani are also part ofis directed by Pa Ranjith, who earlier directed Rajinkanth in. The film is produced by Rajinkanth's son-in-law, actor Dhanush.(With IANS inputs)