Rajinikanth's Kaala Co-Stars Pankaj Tripathi As Cop With 'Shades Of Grey'

Pankaj Tripathi, who has played significant roles in critically acclaimed films likeand, has been roped in for the next Rajinikanth film . Pankaj Tripathi has been cast as a cop inin which, the South superstar features as a gangster. "It's a big thing for me to be part of Rajini sir's film. I consider Rajinikanth as the most ideal person in the cinema industry because despite his super stardom, he stays real and humble. I relate to him very much," Mr Tripathi told news agency IANS. "As an actor, you may need to adapt to make-up or a certain get-up, but in life, one should always remain simple. It's a thing to learn for our generation of actors," theactor added.Pankaj Tripathi is excited about working with Rajinikanth , who he hails as his icon. Talking about his character, he told IANS: "I play a policeman with shades of grey. Sometimes the audience will feel that he's a villain, but sometimes they might find him genuine. The biggest thing is I will get to act with a person who I consider an idol."Mr Tripathi also revealed that of his resume,and, are the two films which helped him get selected for. Talking about his first meeting with the film's team, Mr Tripathi said: "I wondered who wanted to cast me. So, the assistant director who had come to narrate the script, said Pa. Ranjith, the director. I asked her which of my works had he seen? She saidand. I was convinced then that he had seen my work and must have given a thought to cast me in his film," IANS quoted the actor as saying.Rajinikanth'salso stars Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani. Directed by Pa.Ranjith, the film is currently being shot in Mumbai . The film marks Rajinikanth and the director's second collaboration after 2016's(With IANS inputs)