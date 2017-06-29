Rajinikanth's 2.0 Floats Over Hollywood. Look Up And Say Hi The poster of Rajinikanth's 2.0 pasted on a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon flying right over the Hollywood sign

Yes, that's the poster of Rajinikanth'spasted on a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon flying right over the Hollywood sign. The makers (Lyca productions) of Rajinikanth's film upped the game by promoting the sequel of the Shankar-directed film in this grand fashion. A hot air balloon with the poster ofwas sent off in Los Angeles and went past the Hollywood sign in style. The hot air balloon, which started its journey today will go across the world, making pit stops at San Francisco, London, Dubai, Australia and Los Angeles , reported news agency IANS. Check out the pics of's hot air balloon starting in La La Land.Thishot air balloon will also journey to several hot air balloon festivals across the world, Lyca Productions' Raju Mahalingam told IANS. "We also plan to take it to various Indian cities. Well-known stars will participate in this drive," he added.is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 film(released in Hindi as). The film featured Rajinikanth as scientist Vaseegaran and his creation robot Chitti. In the film Chitti goes against his creator after Vaseegaran's competitor Dr Vohra (played by Danny Denzongpa) corrupts Chitti's programming. In the end, Vaseegaran reboots Chitti but the court decided to dismantle the robot.In, Rajinikanth will resume the roles of Vaseegaran and Chitti, who will fight the enemies together - one of which will be played by National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay plays the role of Dr Richards, whose experiment backfires on him and he transforms into a birdman-like creature. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey plays Dr Vohra's son - Dr Vohra was killed by Chitti inalso stars Amy Jackson and will release in India in January.(With IANS inputs)