Rajinikanth Meets Hindu Makkal Katchi Leaders, Calls It A 'Courtesy Visit'

In the last few months, superstar Rajinikanth has dropped enough hints that he could plunge into politics. And today, his meeting with leaders of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Makkal Katchi party set off a fresh buzz around his political aspirations.This was reportedly the first time when the actor met a political outfit. The meeting took place at his posh Poes Garden home. Even though the actor called it a "courtesy visit by leaders of Hindu Makkal Katchi", the members of the outfit seemed confident that the actor will enter politics soon.Arjun Sampath, Hindu Makkal Katchi leader, said, "We have requested him to join politics and he told us he is considering it."He added, "He is worried about the state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. He wants to change the system. He said that people of Tamil Nadu have given him so much love, he wants to do something for them."Last month during a meet-and-greet with his fans, he told them, "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow."He further said that if he entered politics, "I will be very truthful and will not work with people who are in this to make money".The BJP then immediately invited him to join the party. However, the actor neither said yes nor no to the leadership.Rumours floated earlier this year that the actor could form a new party backed by the BJP, which is seeking to have a strong presence in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2019 general elections and sees the opportunity to fill the void left by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa amid a bitter power struggle in her party, the ruling AIADMK.The 66-year-old star calls his brief dalliance with politics two decades ago as "political accident" when in 1996, he supported a DMK-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, campaigning against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa."If Jayalalithaa is voted back to power, even God cannot save Tamil Nadu," the superstar had famously said. The DMK's alliance had swept the election and the actor's comments were seen to have contributed heavily to Ms Jayalalithaa's loss.Meanwhile, political parties continue to woo him.