Rajinikanth Leaves For US For Health Checkup

Rajinikanth had recently given indications that he was holding discussions on entering politics.

All India | | Updated: June 29, 2017 22:05 IST
9 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajinikanth Leaves For US For Health Checkup

Sources close to Rajinikanth say he has gone to the US for a regular health check up

Chennai:  Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, currently shooting for his upcoming movie "Kaala Karikalan", today left for the US for "health checkup", sources close to the actor said.

"He has gone (to the US from Mumbai) for regular health checkup," the sources said.

Last week, the top star had left for Mumbai from Chennai to take part in the shooting of "Kaala Karikalan", directed by Pa Ranjith.

The 66-year-old actor recently gave indications that he was holding discussions on entering politics. 

"I have not denied it. We are discussing and yet to take a decison. Once I take a decision, I will inform you," the Kabali star had said.

The shooting for "Kaala Karikalan" was going on at a brisk pace in Mumbai over the last few days. 

Rajinikanth, who had met his fans in May, had asked them to "prepare for war", hinting that he might consider entering politics.
 

Trending

Share this story on

9 Shares
ALSO READKilling People In Name Of Protecting Cows Unacceptable, Says PM Modi
RajinikanthRajinikanth leaves for USRajinikanth health

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tubelight Movie ReviewOnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................