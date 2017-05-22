Rajinikanth Can Meet The Prime Minister If He Wants: Venkaiah Naidu

Mr Naidu's observation came in light of the 67-year-old megastar's hints of entering politics soon, at a meeting with his ardent fans in Chennai on Friday.

At an event in Bengaluru, Venkaiah Naidu expressed his approval from Rajinikanth to meet the PM

Bengaluru:  There is no problem if Tamil actor/superstar Rajinikanth wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday.

"Rajnikanth is a great actor. Narendra Modi is a great leader. There is no problem if he (Rajnikanth) wants to meet the Prime Minister," Mr Naidu told reporters at a campus event in Bengaluru.

"I am not aware of any possible meeting between Rajinikanth and Narendra Modi," said Mr Naidu after unveiling the statue of prominent industrialist and philanthropist MS Ramaiah, who founded the Gokula Education Foundation in the city during the early 1960s.

The minister said the central government, however, wanted factionalism in the ruling AIADMK to end to fulfill the promises late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa made to the state's people.

