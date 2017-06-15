Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Feature In Govinda's Throwback Picture In the picture, Govinda can be seen standing with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. The 53-year-old actor seems to be lost in a deep thought

Actor Govinda delighted his fans and followers on Twitter today by sharing a nostalgic picture from the sets of his 1991 movie. In the picture, Govinda can be seen standing with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. The 53-year-old actor seems to be lost in a deep thought. Govinda captioned the wonderful picture as: "Wonder what was I thinking.", directed by Mukul S Anand, was Big B's most successful film in the early nineties.was the fourth highest grossing Hindi film of 1991 at the box office. The film earned Amitabh Bachchan the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (1992).See the picture shared by Govinda here:Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan have co-starred in the 1998 movieGovinda co-starred with superstar Rajinikanth in the 1988 movieGovinda made his acting debut with 1986 movie. In a career spanning more than three decades, he has featured in over 165 Hindi films.Govinda's career had a setback during the early 2000s. Thetook a break from films from 2003 to 2005 and returned to the big screen with 2006 movie, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Govinda was last seen in, directed by Deepankar Senapati. The film also starred Richa Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Murali Sharma, Makarand Deshpande and Harish Kumar.was Govinda's third production, after(2004) and(2005).Govinda will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film. He will be portraying the role Ranbir's foster father in the film.