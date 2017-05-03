Rajghat To Go Digital For Interactive Experiences On Mahatma Gandhi's Life

Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in the capital city is set to go digital with approval for setting up of an interpretation centre and three LED screens at the premises.The Rajghat Samadhi Committee, chaired by Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu, today approved about Rs 3 crore for various works, including setting up of the centre which will have 2 screens for interactive learning about the life and works of Gandhi through quizzes, an official release said.Three 46-inch LED screens will be set up around the Samadhi for displaying visuals relating to the life of Mahatma. It will also show Gandhi's quotes, it said.Other works that got nod included providing ramps to enable easy access for differently-abled persons, providing benches for visitors and toilets accessible for all.