Rajasthan Water Scheme Brightens Prospects Of Bundi's Aspiring Grooms

A self-reliance water scheme has brought smiles on the faces of the people of the parched areas of this district but aspiring grooms seem to be the happiest.Youths from villages like Sisola, Balapura, Suwasda and Bheemganj were finding it difficult to get brides due to water scarcity at these places.Parents were not willing to marry off their daughters to youths of these villages fearing the brides will have to undergo everyday the tiring exercise of fetching water from far-off places.But villagers now say things have turned better after the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan.There is adequate availability of water for irrigation and domestic purpose and youths are also now able to convince girls to enter into wedlock, they say."About seven youths got married this year and this has been possible because the water crisis has been sorted out to a large extent," said Biluram Meena of Sisola village.He said there are nearly 50 eligible bachelors in Bhemganj village.The Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan is based on the Maharashtra pattern of storing water in newly-constructed anicuts. This has boosted ground water level as well as provided water for drinking and irrigation throughout the year.The water harvesting and conservation structure have been designed scientifically so as to enhance soil fertility also, said an official of the watershed department."The annual yield this year has risen three fold as the farmers are getting water throughout the year," said Sualal, a farmer of the village.