Rajasthan Police Arrest 5 More Persons In Paper Leak Case

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested five more persons for their alleged involvement in a question paper leak racket.Nandlal Saini, an employee of Rajasthan University confidential department, Shankar Chopra, lecturer of Kaladera College, Chandra Prakash Sindhi, a Bandikui-based coaching centre owner, and Akhil Rawat and Ajay Kumar Saini were arrested, SOG ADG Umesh Mishra said.With this, 13 persons have been arrested in the case so far, police said.Out of the arrested persons, 11 were produced before a local court, which sent them to 5-day police custody.The SOG had yesterday arrested eight persons, including two serving and one retired professor of the Rajasthan University, in the case.Investigation had showed that the suspects were involved in leaking M Com (final) paper of Bikaner University, Geography paper-1 and 2 of BA Part-3 and ABST paper of MA course of Rajasthan University in past two months, the police officials said.