Rajasthan Government Assures Gujjars Of Support After Quota Stir Threat

The Rajasthan government has assured the Gujjar community that it will look for an appropriate solution under the framework of law to protect their interests after high court struck down Special Backward Classes status given to six communities.Gujjars have threatened to launch a fresh agitation demanding quota in jobs and education.The Rajasthan High Court had on December 9 ruled against the special status to the community as the total reservation exceeded the permissible limit of 50 per cent."State Government is waiting for a certified copy of the Rajasthan high court judgment so that an appropriate solution, within the framework of law, can be arrived at," an official statement said.The government said that it always showed its commitment to the welfare and uplift of Special Backward Classes (SBCs) of the state and concrete steps had been taken in the past."The decisions taken in the interest of the communities include convening a special session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister had directed that all efforts have to be made to defend the legislation of 2015," the statement said.The Rajasthan High Court has directed to suspend its December 9 order for a period of six weeks and that the appointments/admissions given by the Government of Rajasthan, pursuant to the 2015 Act, shall not be disturbed, it said.Even before the orders of the High Court were passed, the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to look into and address issues related to the welfare of SBCs, met several times, it said.After the court order, the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti had threatened to launch a fresh agitation for quota.On November 28, 2012, the Rajasthan Cabinet had decided to provide a separate five per cent quota to the SBCs without touching the 21 per cent reservation available to Other Backward Classes and taking the overall reservation in jobs and education to 54 per cent.This had left Gujjars dissatisfied as it was susceptible to judicial rejection since its inception. It was consequently struck down by the high court.Earlier too, an attempt was made to enhance five per cent of reservation over and above the prescribed limit in 2008 which was not permitted by high court.The state has witnessed violent agitation by Gujjars several times since 2007, when the community members blocked national highways and railway tracks and were fired upon by the police.