Rajasthan Gangster Cremated After Clashes, His Body Was Kept In Freezer

Nagaur, Rajasthan: A gangster in Rajasthan whose body was kept in a freezer for 20 days as his family demanded an investigation into his death in an encounter with the police was cremated this evening.
Anand Pal Singh, 47, wanted in 37 cases including murder, was shot dead on June 24 in an encounter that his family and supporters in Nagaur say was staged.
Today, the family was ordered to go ahead with his last rites by the State human rights commission, a day after violent protests in which a man was killed and over 20 policemen injured. A mob last evening attacked a police team with stones and set an officer's vehicle and four buses on fire.
Protesters also uprooted portions of railway tracks in the area, after which train traffic was diverted for some time. A curfew was imposed in parts of Nagaur and internet services were suspended in four districts including Bikaner.
The protests escalated after a massive meeting of Rajput community leaders last evening. Anand Pal Singh was from the Ravna Rajput community and seen his death became a rallying point for Rajputs in the region.
His family and others in his village allege that he was shot dead by the police even though he was willing to surrender.
The police have denied allegations that he was killed because of a political conspiracy.
Officers say he was asked to surrender but he opened fire, leaving three policemen wounded.
Anand Pal Singh was arrested in 2012 for murder from a farmhouse in Jaipur. In 2015, he dramatically escaped from police custody on his way back from court to a prison in Ajmer.
Without any known source of income, he reportedly has two apartments, land and other properties. One of his two daughters is studying in Dubai.