Rajasthan Gangster Anand Pal Singh's Encounter To Be Investigated By CBI

A week after violence in Rajasthan's Nagaur over the encounter of gangster Anand Pal Singh, the state government today accepted the demand of the protesters to hand over the probe into the killing to the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI.The decision came after a meeting between the government and the Rajput leaders who protested last week alleging the gangster wanted to surrender but was shot dead by the police in cold blood. Anand Pal Singh was from the Ravna Rajput community and seen his death became a rallying point for Rajputs in the region.Last Wednesday, a man was killed and over 20 policemen injured in the protests. A mob also attacked a police team with stones and set an officer's vehicle and four buses on fire."There will be no vengeful action cases lodged against protesters who were agitating after his death," the government said today.Anand Pal Singh, 47, wanted in 37 cases including murder, was shot dead on June 24. His body was kept in a freezer for 20 days as his family demanded a CBI probe. He was cremated on Thursday, a day after the violent protests.The police have denied allegations that he was killed because of a political conspiracy. Officers say he was asked to surrender but he opened fire, leaving three policemen wounded.Anand Pal Singh was arrested in 2012 for murder from a farmhouse in Jaipur. In 2015, he dramatically escaped from police custody on his way back from court to a prison in Ajmer.Without any known source of income, he reportedly has two apartments, land and other properties. One of his two daughters is studying in Dubai. One of the demands the government accepted today was that his daughter can return home from Dubai without any roadblocks.