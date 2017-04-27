Rajasthan Assembly Passes Bills To Hike Salaries Of Chief Minister, Ministers

Bills to raise the salaries and sumptuary allowances of the chief minister, ministers, parliamentary secretaries, MLAs and assembly officers, were yesterday passed unanimously by voice vote in the Rajasthan Assembly.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore introduced the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (amendment) Bill-2017, Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (second amendment) Bill-2017, and the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (officers and members' emoluments and pension) (amendment) Bill-2017.The bills were passed without any debate.The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (officers and members' emoluments and pension) (amendment) bill-2017 will incur an expenditure of about Rs 17.45 crore per annum, whereas the amendments in the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (second amendment) Bill proposes an increase in the salaries of the CM, ministers, MLAs, and parliamentary secretaries, and is estimated to involve an expenditure of about Rs 1.55 crore.The Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (amendment) Bill seeks to provide certain facilities to former chief ministers of the state and the expenditure is estimated to be Rs 20 lakh per annum.Rajasthan has a house of 200 MLAs.Before the bills related to salaries, the House passed the Rajasthan Municipalities (fifth amendment) Bill and Bikaner Technical University Bill after debate.The House was then adjourned sine die by Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh.BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari later told reporters outside the House that a commission should be appointed to decide the salaries of ministers and MLAs and the salaries should be hiked after debate on the report of the commission.