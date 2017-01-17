Raisina Dialogues: Walk Away From Terror, PM Narendra Modi Tells Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Pakistan that dialogue is only possible if it walks away from terror. Speaking at the flagship Raisina Dialogue meet in Delhi, organised by the foreign ministry, PM Modi said: "I want peaceful ties with entire South Asia... That vision led me to invite leaders of all SAARC nations including Pakistan, to my swearing-in. For this reason, I have also travelled to Lahore. But India alone cannot walk the path to peace. It also has to be Pakistan's journey ... Pakistan has to walk away from terror if it wants dialogue with India."The Prime Minister also had a message for China. "India and China have an unprecedented opportunity. At the same time, it not unnatural for two large neighbouring powers to have some differences. Both countries need to show sensitivity and respect for each other's core concerns and interests," he said.Ties with both Pakistan and China have deteriorated significantly over the last year.India's flagship geo-political conference, the Raisina Dialogue, is modelled on Singapore's Shangri La dialogue.This year, there are over 470 participants from 69 countries including UK foreign minister Boris Johnson , former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.