Rains Lash Lucknow Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Yoga Event

Rains lashed the Uttar Pradesh capital early on Wednesday, ahead of the International Yoga Day event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to lead more than 50,000 people in practising yoga.People flocked to the Ramabai Ambedkar Sthal, the main venue, and to 10 other major parks in the city despite the showers.People have been making it to the venue since Tuesday night in anticipation of getting a vantage place at the sprawling Sthal.Many raised 'Vande Mataram' slogans as they entered through the gates. The programme is to start at 6.30 a.m.Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are also scheduled to take part in the event.Organisers said they were hopeful the skies would clear before the event starts. "Even if it doesn't, we are sure the rains will not deter people from the yoga day celebrations," said one official.