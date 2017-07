The solar panels are fitted on the roof of coaches.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday launched a new integrated mobile app "SAARTHI - synergised advanced application rail travel help and information" for passengers. This new app will allow passengers to book tickets, enquiry, on-board cleaning and ordering meal on a single platform. The new SAARTHI app also includes features such as safety for women, complaint facility and suggestion for improvement, Mr Prabhu said. It is believed to provide better customer experience, he added. Earlier in the day, the minister has also unveiled the country's first solar powered DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) train.