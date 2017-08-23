Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu Meets PM Modi, Suggests He's Offered To Quit

I met the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon'ble PM has asked me to wait. (5/5) Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

After two train accidents in four days, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tweeted that he had taken "full moral responsibility", hinting that he had offered to quit. He said PM Modi had asked him to "wait".Over 22 died and 200 were injured after 13 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express ran off the tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, about 100 km from New Delhi.This morning, 10 coaches of Kaifiyat Express heading towards Delhi derailed after colliding with a dumper near Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh. Over 20 people were injured.In five tweets, Mr Prabhu also said he was extremely pained and anguished by the accidents.