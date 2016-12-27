Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Lack 'Maturity And Gravitas', Press Conference 'Flop Show': BJP

In an attempt to flatten Opposition's continued attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over notes ban, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's "utterances", also referring to his allegations of corruption against the PM, lacked "maturity and gravitas", while terming Mr Gandhi's joint press conference with Mamata Banerjee and other opposition leaders a "flop show".Noting that only eight of the 16 parties which had joined hands in parliament against the Modi government over notes ban had accepted the Congress' invitation for the press conference, Mr Prasad said the bubble of opposition unity had burst even before take-off.Mr Gandhi would soon be left alone to "hurl abuses without substance", Mr Prasad told reporters from the BJP headquarters in Delhi, while the Opposition press conference was still on.He said that is was "laughable' that the opposition parties behind the "2G spectrum and Saradha chit fund scams" were levelling corruption charges against PM Modi."We all saw Rahul Gandhi's flop show today. Those who claimed opposition unity could merely bring together eight of the 16 parties. Soon they will be reduced to four," said Mr Prasad.Mr Gandhi repeated his corruption allegations against PM Modi, referring to the documents - reportedly seized during tax raids in 2013 - as evidence of the Prime Minister's corruption. He has repeatedly alleged that some entries proved PM Modi had taken bribes from the Sahara group as Chief Minister of Gujarat, a charge trashed by the BJP as the "joke of the year"."The Prime Minister is extremely disturbed by these attacks and remarks that I have made. He is personally disturbed and upset and you can see it on his face. The fact is these diaries and tapes are true and correct," Mr Gandhi said at the press conference today.Beside Rahul Gandhi today sat West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who hit out at PM Modi over the ban on 500 and 1,000 rupee notes calling its impact on people amid a cash crunch a "super emergency" and alleging that "in these 50 days, our country has gone back 20 years."Mr Gandhi said notes ban was one man's experiment that was costing 1.3 billion people.