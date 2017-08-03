Rahul Gandhi To Visit Flood-Hit Banaskantha In Gujarat Tomorrow

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will visit flood-affected Banaskantha district in Gujarat tomorrow, a party statement said.Mr Gandhi is scheduled to visit some of the worst affected areas in the district, such as Dhanera, where he would interact with the flood victims and share their pain, the release said."Rahul Gandhi would first land at Dhanera from Rajasthan at around 2 pm tomorrow. After talking to the locals, he would then reach Malotara village to take stock of situation," it said.Later, he would visit Runi village of Thara taluka in the district. Mr Gandhi would leave for Delhi from Ahmedabad airport late in the evening, the release added.The Gujarat government has declared both Banaskantha and Patan districts as 'disaster-affected areas' following the floods due to torrential rains last week. The announcement was made by the state Revenue Department through a gazette notification issued on Tuesday.Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki today visited Deesa town of Banaskantha district, where he interacted with the party workers about the ongoing relief work being carried out by the party in the region.Bharatsinh Solanki asked the party workers to expedite the distribution of food, clothes, utensils and other items to the flood victims, the release said.