Rahul Gandhi To Visit Flood-Hit Areas In Assam Tomorrow

Mr Gandhi will leave for Lakhimpur on Thursday and visit the worst-affected areas, according to party sources.

All India | | Updated: August 02, 2017 23:44 IST
New Delhi:  Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will visit flood-affected areas of Assam on Thursday, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi went there.

PM Modi announced Rs 2,000 crore for the northeastern states to deal with havoc caused by floods that have killed 76 persons in Assam and affected millions. 

Mr Gandhi will leave for Lakhimpur on Thursday and visit the worst-affected areas, according to party sources. Thereafter, he and state Congress leaders will visit Amtala and Mazgaon areas in Lakhimpur district by road.

Mr Gandhi will go to Jalore in Rajasthan and Dhanera in Gujarat on Friday.

Rahul GandhiLakhimpur

